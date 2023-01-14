Watch: Tunisia protesters push through police barricades

Hundreds of people protesting against powers seized by the Tunisian president, Kais Saied, have pushed through police barriers in the capital Tunis.

President Saied has ruled by decree since sacking the government and freezing parliament in 2021.

His critics have accused him of a power grab. Many are also angry about soaring prices and shortages of many staple foods.

The demonstration by several different opposition groups comes twelve years to the day since the ousting of Tunisia’s former autocratic ruler, Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.