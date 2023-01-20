This year marks a decade since the largest ever outbreak of Ebola began, which killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa.

The three main countries affected were Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Guinea, where the outbreak started. It left around 20,000 children without one or both of their parents.

Two teenagers, in western Guinea, discuss how they managed to cope with the loss of their parents at such a young age and the stigma within their community at the time.

Edited by Soraya Ali