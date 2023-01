Shiphrah Timbiri Otuoke broke into spontaneous song as she stood in front of her flooded home in Nigeria.

She was posing for a portrait by photographer Gideon Mendel, who last November was documenting how communities in the southern state of Bayelsa were affected by the worst floods to hit the country.

Gideon Mendel's exhibition Fire / Flood is showing in London at the Soho Photography Quarter, part of The Photographers' Gallery, until May 2023.