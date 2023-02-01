Atiku Abubakar, one of Nigeria’s leading opposition candidates will be contesting for president at the polls for a third time. He has also lost three times during primary elections.

As Nigerians prepare to vote in February, he has told BBC News that he is confident this time as he is giving it his best shot.

He talks to the BBC's Azeezat Olaoluwa about his security, economic and education plans among other issues.

Reporter: Azeezat Olaoluwa

Filmed: Joshua Akinyemi and Hans Fanfon

Edited: Joshua Akinyemi