Political activists in Uganda say hundreds of people have been 'abducted' by drone vehicle.

The vans used in these arrests have been nicknamed “drones” because of how fast they speed off with their victims.

Kavuma Jamushid, a bouncer and close associate of opposition leader Bobi Wine says he was taken away in November 2022. The government denies allegations of illegal detentions.

Produced and edited by Susan Gachuhi and Clare Kariuki