Some of the Nigeria's internally displaced population are still unsure whether they will be able to vote in the upcoming presidential elections.

Africa's most populous nation is home to an increasing number of IDPS, a result of insecurity that has ravaged several parts of the country.

Two million displaced people live in Benue state, in Nigeria's middle belt due to the ongoing conflict between farmers and herders. Many of the people living in camps have their voters' cards and are eager to vote, but in some areas the decision about where voting should take place—in the camps or—in temporary centres has yet to be made.

The BBC's Yemisi Adegoke reports.

Edited by Ifiokabasi Ettang