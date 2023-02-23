Nigeria will hold an election on 25 February, but only a small percentage of the candidates vying for political office are female. Currently, around 7% of political positions are occupied by women.

Activists fear that the number will not increase in this election. The BBC News Women’s Affairs Journalist Azeezat Olaoluwa sent this report from Lagos.

