British-Zimbabwean Korrine Sky was studying medicine in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Now back in the UK with her family she has faced obstacles in trying to resume her studies.

Korrine reached out and spoke to three medical students, who like her, have had their dreams and educational aspirations impacted by the war.

Executive Producer: Léone Ouedraogo

Producers: Patricia Whitehorne and Aaron Akinyemi

Cameraman: James Willson

Editors: Robert Miller and Ameer Ahmed