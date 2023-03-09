The Sahel region of Africa is known for its continuous battle with jihadist insurgency.

However, Mauritania, with help from the European Union are funding an alternative terrorism prevention plan. Aside from significant military reforms, one of its strategies has been to patrol the porous 2000 km-long border with a task force using camels.

Filmed by Maher Nakhla

Produced by Caroline Loyer and Efrem Gebreab

Edited by Miriam O'Donkor