Why afro hair textures need to be represented

Zimbabwean entrepeneur and CEO of Ruka Hair, Tendai Moyo started her business with the hopes of representing more afro hair textures in her industry.

Since then, Ruka Hair has become the UK's first go-to brand for black women.

She speaks to the BBC about the importance of representation and the inspiration behind her brand, from Zimbabwe to the UK.

Produced by Stefania Okereke

Filmed by Stefania Okereke and Maisie Smith-Walters

Edited by Miriam O'Donkor and Stefania Okereke