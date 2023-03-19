More than 350,000 people in Malawi have been displaced in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy.

Large rocks carried by floods from hillsides collapsed on homes and shops following record amount of rains. Many make-shift homes could also not withstand the flow of flood water.

Temporary shelters have been established for victims of the tragedy.

Malawi has declared 14 days of mourning.

Rhoda Odhiambo witnessed the aftermath in Blantyre.

Produced by Nobuhle Simelane

Filmed and edited by Eugene Osidiana