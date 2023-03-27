Man uses bare hands to rescue trapped DRC miners

Following heavy rain, a tragedy was narrowly averted at a collapsed gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo after nine miners emerged from the rubble.

Footage shows the men crawling out of the narrow entrance after a man used his bare hands to clear away debris.

A lack of safety procedures and proper equipment are factors often blamed for issues at local mines. Incidents like this are considered quite common in South Kivu province, which is peppered with informal, often-hazardous mining sites.