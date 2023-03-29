Man uses bare hands to rescue trapped gold miners

Footage shows men crawling out of hole at a gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as a man used his bare hands to clear away debris.

A lack of safety procedures and proper equipment are factors often blamed for issues at local mines.

Incidents like this are considered quite common in South Kivu province, which is peppered with informal, often-hazardous mining sites.

