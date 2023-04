A live broadcast captured the moment a cat jumped on an imam, who was leading a nightly Ramadan prayer in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria.

Imam Walid Mehsas was praying Taraweeh, a nightly prayer occurring every evening during the month of Ramadan, when the cat jumped on him and climbed on his shoulders.

