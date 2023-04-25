"I had hope that the British were coming to save us, but after a while I gave up hope," British national Einas Khojaly told the BBC's Tom Bateman upon arriving in Egypt.

Her father - heart surgeon Kamal Ahmed Khojaly - described the fear in Khartoum as bombs struck and water stopped flowing.

The UK's first evacuation flight carrying British citizens from Sudan landed in Cyprus on Tuesday.

More flights are expected as the military attempts to get hundreds out of the war-torn country during a 72-hour ceasefire.

