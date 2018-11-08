Veteran Ghanaian journalist Elizabeth Ohene covered King Charles III's first visit to Ghana in 1977. Back then, public sentiment in the West African country was largely in favour of the British monarchy. Ahead of Charles's official coronation ceremony on Saturday, Ms Ohene reflects on the monarch's first visit, how attitudes to monarchy have evolved, and if the coronation will have any significance in Africa.

Produced and edited by Aaron Akinyemi

Camera: Sulley Lansah