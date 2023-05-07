Ike Ekweremadu, a Nigerian senator, has been jailed for almost ten years for an organ-trafficking plot.

His wife Beatrice Ekweremadu, also received a four-and-a-half-year sentence.

The politician and his wife wanted a new kidney for their 25-year-old daughter Sonia Ekweremadu, who was cleared of wrongdoing.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC's Simi Jolaoso before the court sentences were given, Sonia Ekweremadu said she "understands the conviction" but she will always "back her parents".

We also spoke to the victim's lawyer earlier this week who said despite the conviction, the victim remains scared and afraid of going back to Nigeria, especially because of how prominent a person senator Ekweremadu is - which was reflected in the judge's remarks.

The lawyer also told the BBC the victim simply "fell for the promise of a good life". He said the victim is just an "ordinary fellow" who wants to get on with his life.