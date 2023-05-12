A lorry driver crossing the Gulana-Lulalu causeway in Kenya was surrounded by sudden flood waters.

The alarm was raised by worried onlookers, but thankfully the aerial unit of a local wildlife charity were on hand to save the day. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust flew their helicopter over the rushing water and managed to save the driver.

