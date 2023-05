Joseph Malith Matiang grabbed his bright red acoustic guitar as he was fleeling Sudan's capital, Khartoum, to return home to South Sudan after a decade.

He is a member of the musical troupe Kuenyipuoua, meaning “to think in your heart” in the Dinka language. It is a group of 37 singers, guitarists, keyboard players and drummers.

Two of them performed in a temporary refugee camp in Renk, South Sudan.