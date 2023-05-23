Prince Alemayehu was taken to Britain aged seven in the 19th Century and died an orphan there 11 years later.

He is buried in the catacombs of a chapel in Windsor Castle and the Ethiopian royal descendants have long asked for the body's return.

Buckingham Palace has declined a fresh request for the restitution of the corpse saying it would disrupt the remains of others.

