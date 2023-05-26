Tamara Magwashu grew up in poverty, unable to afford sanitary products, now she wants to change that for other women in South Africa.

She has created a business that aims to deliver pads to disadvantaged schools and communities in her area of Eastern Cape.

In the last two years her work has led to her being nominated for Forbes magazine's list of top young entrepreneurs and activists, known as 30 under 30.

Video by Gem O'Reilly