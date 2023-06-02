Huge sandstorm sweeps across Suez Canal in Egypt

A video posted online shows a sandstorm surrounding the Suez Canal, which led to authorities closing two ports.

Parts of Egypt have been hit by clouds of dust and sand.

One person died and five others were injured on Thursday, when a billboard collapsed as a result of the sandstorm sweeping through Egypt's capital city Cairo.

The Suez Canal is one of the busiest waterways in the world.

