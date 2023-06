In Senegal, families demand justice for the victims of the clashes in June 2023.

The official death toll of the protest currently stands at 16.

Pikine, a suburb of Dakar, was one of the sites hit by angry protests after the opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison.

Produced by Nicolas Negoce

Filmed by Moussa Thioro Deng

Edited by Jenna Abaakouk