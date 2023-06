The influence of K-pop, fuelled by BTS's success, continues to grow across the world including Africa.

Through their music, performances, and engagement with fans, BTS has become the most streamed band in the world.

The BBC's Miriam O'Donkor discusses the Bangtan Boys with African fans and how they gained so much popularity on the continent over the past decade.

Produced by Irenitemi Somuyiwa and Bushra Mohamed