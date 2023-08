Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football.

The 45-year-old Italian has won almost everything football has to offer.

But did you know that Buffon could have been an attacking midfielder?

He only decided to become a goalkeeper when he saw Cameroonian Thomas N'kono performing at World Cup Italia '90.

Buffon spoke to the BBC's Victoire Eyoum about how Thomas N'Kono has inspired his life.