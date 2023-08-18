Efforts to develop more renewable energy sources means there’s a growing demand for batteries – particularly in the car industry, as it shifts towards electric vehicles.

A key component of batteries is lithium and African countries are set to play a huge role in this vital supply chain.

Zimbabwe has Africa's largest lithium reserve and hopes to become the world's largest exporters of lithium.

In July of this year, a Chinese mining company completed the $300m construction of a lithium mine in Zimbabwe.

But with elections approaching, how important will this key resource be for Zimbabwe’s economy and the president's international relationships?

The BBC's Nyasha Michelle explains.

Video by: Ameer Ahmed