Alain Bongo was once an aspiring funk star releasing albums linked to the superstar James Brown.

A name change and decades in politics later...

Gabon's President Ali Bongo has appealed for help after the army deposed him in a coup and put him under house arrest.

The BBC's Irenitemi Somuyiwa tells us some lesser-known facts about Ali Bongo.

Produced by: Sandrine Lungumbu

Filmed and edited by: Ameer Ahmed