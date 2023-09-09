At least 76 people died when a building caught fire In the South African city Johannesburg on 31 August.

The building had been "hijacked" - taken over by a gang who were illegally renting it out.

It's a common phenomenon in the city, where dozens of buildings are in a similar situation.

The BBC got access to another hijacked building across the street from where the fire happened, to see what conditions are like in these blocks.

Produced by Akisa Wandera.

Filmed by Thuthuka Zondi.

Edited by Mark Sedgwick.