The African Union has been invited to become a permanent member of the G20 at the opening of the group's summit in the Indian capital, Delhi. Its chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said membership would allow Africa to make an effective contribution to tackling global challenges. The move has also been welcomed by Kenya and Nigeria.

The BBC's Priya Sippy explains why this is a big deal.

Edited by Kaine Pieri