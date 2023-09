The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Morocco has soared to more than 2,000, with a similar number of injured.

The interior ministry says more than 1,400 have serious injuries, and the heaviest casualties are in provinces just south of Marrakesh.

King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning and ordered shelter, food and other help for survivors.

Many people are spending a second night out in the open.

Edited by Amensisa Negera