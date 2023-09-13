Morocco's national football team give blood after earthquake

Players and staff of Morocco's national football team have given blood after a deadly earthquake hit their country.

More than 2,000 people have been killed by the 6.8-magnitude earthquake.

The team was due to play an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia on Saturday in Agadir, 205km (127 miles) south-west of Marrakesh, but the game has been cancelled.

