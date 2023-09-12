BBC Europe Correspondent Nick Beake has visited a youth centre in Morocco distributing donations to those in need after Friday's deadly earthquake.

There's been criticism in the country of the speed of the official response to the quake, which is now known to have killed more than 2,800 people, most in remote villages in the Atlas mountains.

Moroccan authorities are under pressure to allow more countries to help, with emergency aid having only been accepted from four countries (Britain, Spain, Qatar and the UAE). Assistance from others including France and Germany has been declined.