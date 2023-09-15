Surveillance footage shows the moment cars were swept away by flooding in the Maghar neighbourhood of the Libyan city of Derna.

Large parts of the city were devastated when two dams burst in the wake of Storm Daniel.

Figures for the number of dead vary from around 6,000 to 11,000 - with thousands still missing. The city's mayor says the total could reach 20,000.

The footage, verified by the BBC and dated to the early hours of 11 September, shows how rapidly the disaster unfolded.