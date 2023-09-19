Libya floods: 'All that's left is rubble and dirt and destruction'

The Libyan city of Derna has been left devastated after floods swept through it a week ago.

There are fears for survivors in the city, with not enough medicine and clean water for those who have been made homeless.

Thousands of people were killed when two dams burst in the wake of Storm Daniel, washing away whole neighbourhoods in the city.

The BBC's Anna Foster describes the "wasteland" left behind after the floods.

