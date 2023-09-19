Crowds of people in Libya have stormed a city mayor's home and set it on fire, in protest of how the country's authorities' handled last week's catastrophic flood.

Video appeared to show protesters at the mayor's house, throwing various objects including a mattress into the flames.

Mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi governs the eastern city of Derna, which has been hit hardest by floods that followed the bursting of two dams in the region.

Residents say they were not sufficiently warned by officials, who they believe must have known a huge amount of rainfall was coming.

Close to 4,000 people have been killed in the disaster, with more than 10,000 thought to be missing.