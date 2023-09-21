Ten years ago, members of the Somali based Islamist group al-Shabab attacked a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital Nairobi. The 78-hour ordeal left over 60 people dead.

The Kenyan Somali community felt they became the focus of the security forces. This led to a deterioration in relations between the two communities.

The BBC’s Bushra Mohamed is Kenyan Somali and explains how her community has been affected by the incidents that followed the attack.

