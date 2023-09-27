The Kenyan government will deploy a police force to Haiti by January 2024, aiming to quell the ongoing gang warfare and restore order.

During an interview with the BBC's Waihiga Mwaura, Kenya's foreign affairs minister Alfred Mutua says will send an intervention force to disarm gangs and bring relief to victims of violence.

Last year, 2022, Haiti's government sought international assistance due to escalating gang violence, with gangs exerting control over more than three-quarters of the capital.

