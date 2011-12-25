Media player
Huge rally for Pakistan's Imran Khan
Tens of thousands of people have converged on Karachi to cement Imran Khan's status as a rising force in Pakistani politics.
The former cricketer entered politics 15 years ago when he founded the Movement for Justice Party.
The BBC's Aleem Maqbool is at the rally and sent this update.
