The bodies of one of the crash victims is removed from the accident site by the Police on January 7, 2012 in Carterton, New Zealand
New Zealand hot air balloon crashes killing 11

A hot air balloon has crashed in New Zealand, killing all 11 people on board.

Eyewitnesses said flames 30 metres high were shooting out of the balloon.

The accident in the town of Carterton, near Wellington in the North Island, happened in bright, clear conditions with little wind.

Duncan Kennedy reports.

  • 07 Jan 2012
