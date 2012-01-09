Media player
Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim acquitted of sodomy charge
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been acquitted of sodomy after a two-year trial.
Judge Zabidin Mohamad Diah said DNA evidence submitted by the prosecution was unreliable and discharged the case.
Mr Anwar, 64, has consistently denied the charges and called them a government bid to cripple his political ambitions and influence.
Jennifer Pak reports.
09 Jan 2012
