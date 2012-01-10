Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deadly blast hits bus terminal in Khyber, Pakistan
At least 24 people have been killed after a bomb exploded near a bus terminal in a tribal region of north-west Pakistan, officials have said.
The blast took place in the town of Jamrud in the Khyber tribal region, an area where militants have previously launched deadly attacks.
Police say the bomb was planted in a vehicle in Jamrud's busy market area and detonated remotely.
More than 50 people were injured. The BBC's Aleem Maqbool reports.
10 Jan 2012
