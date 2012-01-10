Video

The new civilian led, but still military backed, government in Burma has introduced some reforms, easing media restrictions and opening a dialogue with the opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

A series of visiting diplomats, have sought to encourage the Burmese leadership to maintain the momentum of reform.

The BBC's Southeast Asia correspondent, Rachel Harvey, and the desk editor of the BBC Burmese service, Soe Win Than, were given official permission to report from inside Burma.

They took a stroll around downtown Rangoon, the site of political protests in 1988 and 2007