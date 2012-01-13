Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taiwan considers China links ahead of polls
Taiwanese voters will be going to the polls to elect their president on Saturday.
The outcome could change Taiwan's relationship with China, the giant neighbour it split from 60 years ago after a civil war.
President Ma Ying-jeou is running for re-election. He has spearheaded a dramatic improvement in relations with Beijing.
But his main opponent, Tsai Ing-wen, warns he is moving too fast and is becoming too close to China.
Cindy Sui reports from Taipei.
-
13 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window