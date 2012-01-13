Chinese tourists sample Taiwan's best known snacks at a souvenir shop in the capital Taipei
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Taiwan considers China links ahead of polls

Taiwanese voters will be going to the polls to elect their president on Saturday.

The outcome could change Taiwan's relationship with China, the giant neighbour it split from 60 years ago after a civil war.

President Ma Ying-jeou is running for re-election. He has spearheaded a dramatic improvement in relations with Beijing.

But his main opponent, Tsai Ing-wen, warns he is moving too fast and is becoming too close to China.

Cindy Sui reports from Taipei.

  • 13 Jan 2012