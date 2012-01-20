Children climb over collapsed bridge in Indonesia
Children in an Indonesian village in the district of Lebak are having to climb over a collapsed bridge to make their way to school.

They say they prefer to take this perilous route because a detour to the next bridge would add half an hour to their journey.

The bridge collapsed nearly five days ago due to flooding and residents have appealed to the local government to repair the bridge as soon as possible.

