Thai boxing
Thai boxing, or Muay Thai, was banned for a long time in Vietnam for being too brutal.

But since the ban was lifted, it has come back with a flourish and could yet yield great success for Vietnamese boxers.

The BBC Vietnamese Service's Nga Pham reports from Ho Chi Minh City.

  • 31 Jan 2012