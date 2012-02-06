Rajini Vaidyanathan and Shilpa Kannan
Does India's love for coffee mean it's losing its taste for tea?

As Starbucks has announced it intends to extend its business to India, will the country's taste for coffee take over from the traditional love for tea?

Rajini Vaidyanathan and Shilpa Kannan take a look at the story behind both caffeine fixes.

