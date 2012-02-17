Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Afghans favour foreign airlines over domestic carriers
Afghanistan's national airline carriers once dominated the country's skies.
But after a recent decision by the government to let 10 foreign airlines use Kabul International Airport, the market balance has shifted in favour of non-domestic companies.
Karen Zarindast reports.
Video produced by BBC Persian's Ali Arian.
17 Feb 2012
