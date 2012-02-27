Sayed Khan
Gujarat survivors demand justice

Survivors of the Gujarat riots, which erupted 10 years ago, are still demanding justice from the authorities in the Western Indian state.

More than 1,000 people, mainly Muslims, were killed in violent clashes that lasted three days.

Zubair Ahmed has been to Gujarat to find out whether the state has moved on.

