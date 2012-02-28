Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside crippled Fukushima plant
Nearly a year after the earthquake and tsunami that devastated Japan, foreign journalists have been allowed into the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
Deep inside an exclusion zone, some 3,000 people are working round the clock to make the plant safe again.
The BBC's Roland Buerk reports.
-
28 Feb 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window