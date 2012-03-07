Media player
New focus for British aid to India
Britain's big aid programme in India is under scrutiny as never before. Critics say that India should be able to fund its own development, since it has nuclear weapons and a space programme.
The focus of Britain's large aid programme to India is changing so that within two years, half of it will go into private sector investment.
The BBC's international development correspondent, David Loyn, reports.
07 Mar 2012
